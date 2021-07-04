Shocked Canada fail to jump through Olympic hoop again

PARIS: Canada spurned their final chance to bag a berth at the Olympic basketball tournament when they lost a qualifying tournament semi-final at home to the Czech Republic, who rallied from five points down in overtime to win.

The Canadians failed to get through the Tokyo qualifying hoop for a fifth time in a row as they went down 101-103 Saturday in Victoria. The Czechs advanced to Sunday night’s final against Greece to decide a Tokyo Games spot.

Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks had 23 for the Canucks but that was not enough as Illinois-born Czech point forward Blake Schilb pulled out a match-high 31 points.

Tomas Satoransky landed the decisive basket and notched 18 points in all.

Greece saw off Turkey 81-63 in their qualifying semi-final. — AFP