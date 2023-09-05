Shu Liang: M’sian artistic gymnasts will vault back to the top after four-bronze end

PHNOM PENH: The national men’s artistic gymnastics squad chalked up four more bronze medals on the final day of competition at the National Olympic Stadium, here, today.

The bronze medallists today were Muhammad Sharul Aimy (pix) (pommel horse), Ally Hamuda Abdullah (rings), Ng Chun Chen (parallel bars) and Luqman Al Hafiz Zulfa (horizontal bars).

The national camp’s hopes of a surprise gold were dashed when Muhammad Sharul finished fourth in the vault event after alleging that his concentration was affected by “distractions” from doping officials at the competition venue.

However, national coach Ng Shu Liang said he was proud of their achievement today, adding that it was a positive sign after the various challenges they had undergone ahead of the biennial Games, including the omission of Teoh Chun Feng due to an injury.

“I’m very happy for the boys. Four of them made the finals and all of them got to bring back a medal to Malaysia. We never expected them to win medals in the individual events because of the presence of top gymnasts like Carlos Yulo of the Philippines and other more experienced gymnasts from Vietnam.

“So, I feel that our time will come in future editions of the SEA Games,” he told reporters.

According to him, the gap between the national gymnasts and those from Vietnam and the Philippines is not that big and, with more international exposure, Malaysia can dominate the sport in the region.

“They are all young and not used to competing on the international stage, except for Muhammad Sharul. For example, SEA Games debutant Ally only joined the team five months ago, so we have two new gymnasts in him and Aiman (Mohd Syakir Aiman Subri)... they are the next generation,” he said.

Meanwhile, on allegations of “distractions” by Muhammad Sharul, Shu Liang said the officials involved had asked for the doping tests to be carried out before the start of the vault event.

He said the issue affected the concentration of Muhammad Sharul, who was then fully focused on his event.

“But I don’t blame them because this is their Games... just that it’s normal in any competitions that dope tests are carried out after the events are completed,“ he said.

Yesterday, the national artistic gymnastics squad were a little unlucky when they could only bag a bronze in the men’s all-around team event, thus, resulting in them contributing a total of five bronzes in this edition. -Bernama