Shuttler Liu Ying announces retirement after Malaysia Open

PETALING JAYA: Shuttler Goh Liu Ying has announced her retirement today, marking the end of her term in badminton.

The former Olympic silver medalist informed the press that this year’s Malaysian Open will be her last performance, NST reports.

“The Malaysia Open next year will be my last tournament. Who I will partner? You will have to wait and see, but that will be my last,” she said after the launch of the Anugerah Ikon Sukan Harian Metro.

Liu Ying and Peng Soon initially left the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in 2019, however, returned earlier this year after playing professionally for a few years.

The 33 year old kept playing professionally but admitted that it is the right time now to exit gracefully.