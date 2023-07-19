SIC conducts probe into private track day ruckus

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) is conducting a thorough investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred during a private track day last weekend.

The SIC said in a statement that the circuit operators are working closely with the relevant authorities, event organiser and security team to gather all the information and take appropriate action against those responsible.

“The SIC regrets to acknowledge an unfortunate incident involving untoward behaviour that occurred at our esteemed venue. We take this matter very seriously and are committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct, safety and respect for all attendees.

“The SIC is committed to being a venue that upholds the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and sportsmanship. We will not tolerate any behaviour that undermines the positive spirit and values at our venue,” it said.

It added that, as SIC prioritised the well-being and satisfaction of its patrons, an inquiry is being conducted to determine the circumstances of the incident.

The SIC also encouraged attendees to report any concerns or incidents promptly to their on-site personnel or through their official channels.

It was learned that some participants tried to damage SIC’s property after heated arguments when a transponder (communication device) rented by the organisers from a third party did not function properly. -Bernama