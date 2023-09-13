SIC introduces RM49.90 Rahmah tickets for 2023 Malaysian GP

KUALA LUMPUR: Local motorsports fans can purchase special Rahmah tickets for as low as RM49.90 that has been introduced by the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) for the 2023 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP).

SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif (pix) said 7,000 K2 Hillstand tickets are on sale to Malaysian fans from today via online and ticketing counters.

“A total of 7,000 tickets are open for sale to Malaysians only, with no limit. In addition, free parking and F&B (food and beverages) Rahman menu will also be introduced. This is the first time we are having such initiatives.

“So, we are expecting 170,000 spectators this year, compared to 164,000 last year, and we are on the right track to a sold-out crowd because almost 70 per cent of the tickets have been sold since last year,” he told reporters here at a media conference today that was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

The 2023 Malaysian Motorcycle GP will be held from Nov 10-12.

Meanwhile, Azhan said that, so far, no local riders would be given a wildcard to ride in the Malaysian GP.

He, however, said this could change if there are parties willing to become sponsors and that a decision will only be known 45 days before race day.

“For this year, we have no plans to give a wildcard to any Malaysian riders. Last year, two riders from Petronas competed in the Moto2 category, but this year I’m not sure what the plan is for wildcard (riders).

“...but what I can say is that if there is an opportunity, if there are sponsors like Petronas (who sponsored the wildcard riders,it’s not impossible,” he said. -Bernama