JAKARTA: The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) is targeting 10,000 foreign motor racing fans, especially from Indonesia, to watch the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) and FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) scheduled to be held on Dec 14-15.

SIC chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali said the target was based on the number of foreign motor racing fans who attended the 2018 Malaysia Motorcycling Grand Prix, of which 14,000 were from Indonesia.

“We hope motor racing fans from Indonesia will continue to support the WTCR and EWC events,“ he said at a ceremony to promote the events here today.

He said the promotion for the two world class events had the backing of Tourism Malaysia in Indonesia and Indonesian travel agent TX Travel.

Razlan said SIC was hosting the WTCR and EWC events in a bid to restore the circuit’s fortunes since Malaysia no longer hosted the Formula One race.

Tourism Malaysia director in Indonesia, Roslan Othman said there were three packages, with prices starting from Rp3.9 million (about RM1,130), being offered to Indonesian fans to watch the WTCR and EWC events, namely two days 1 night (2D1N); 3D2N; and 4D3N.

“Through this cooperation, we hope to meet the target of 3.6 million Indonesian tourist arrivals in Malaysia for 2019,“ he said. — Bernama