KUALA LUMPUR: Motorsports fans are in for a treat as the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) has lined up three major events in the last two months of this year.

SIC chief executive officer, Datuk Razlan Razali said the three world-class events would kick off with the Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix 2019 from Nov 1-3, followed by a new international event, the World Touring Car Championship (WTCR) and motorcycling Endurance World Championship (EWC), from Dec 12-15.

Razlan said the Motorcycle Grand Prix would continue to be its main event, seeing how it was always sold out each year.

He said 169,827 spectators watched the GP last year, breaking the attendance records for 2017 (166,484) and 2016 (161,533).

“This year, we will see the newly-formed Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team making history in the MotoGP class with riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo.

“The Petronas Sprinta Team will have Khairul Idham Pawi riding in the Moto2 class; John McPhee and Ayumu Sasaki will feature for the team in Moto3; while Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah will be in action for Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team. We hope fans will get their tickets before the early bird promotion ends,“ he said in a statement here today.

As for the WTCR and EWC, Razlan said this unique collaboration with Eurosport Events would make the race “exclusive and one-of-a-kind as we create history by hosting two world championships together over one weekend”.

“Both races will take place until sunset, and the chequered flag will be waved under the circuit’s new floodlights. The hosting of the EWC and WTCR will be a landmark for SIC as it will be the first time that the circuit hosts motorcycles and cars on the same weekend,“ he said.

Razlan said tickets for all events were already on sale, with the MotoGP early bird promotion, which began on Nov 5 last year, ending tomorrow.

Ticket prices for the MotoGP are Premier Roving (RM375); Marc Marquez Tribune (RM306.25, special merchandise included); Hafizh Syahrin Tribune (RM306.25, special merchandise included); main grandstand (RM237); VR46 Tribune (RM195); Petronas Sepang Racing Team Tribune (RM172.50, special merchandise included); F Grandstand (RM97.50) and C2 Hillstand (RM55). — Bernama