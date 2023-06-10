SIC, ZK Racing to discuss Damok's future

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will hold a meeting with ZK Racing team manager Zulfahmi Khairuddin to discuss the future of national Moto3 rider Syarifuddin Azman (pix).

SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said this was necessitated by the decision of MT Helmets-MSi last week to drop Syarifuddin, also known as Damok, from their team for the World Motorcycle Championship (MotoGP) next season.

Damok is the only Malaysian representative in MotoGP in the Moto3 class this season.

“The original plan is to give Syarifuddin a chance in the first year to adapt himself to world championship races.

“The first year is usually difficult for most racers. But since MT Helmets-MSi has decided to use the services of another rider, we need to think of something for him,” he said when met recently.

Shafriman said SIC was doing its best to help Damok continue his racing career, subject to the availability of slots in Moto3.

“There are not many slots in Moto3 but we hope to get one for him. So far there is no allocation because it depends on whether the government wants to come in (with financing) or sponsors enter,” he said.

After 13 rounds, the 21-year-old rider has collected only five points, which he gained in the second round of the Argentina GP, while his teammate Diogo Moreira has amassed 101 points to place seventh in Moto3.

In fact, at the Indian GP, Damok lost to Malaysian wild card entry Danial Syahmi Ahmad Shahril, who finished in 20th place with Petronas MIE Racing Vision Track Racing team. -Bernama