Sick Yang out, Wie struggles at Women’s World Championship

SINGAPORE: Amy Yang’s bid for back-to-back LPGA Tour wins ended after just three holes of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore Thursday while defending champion Michelle Wie was also suffering after a disastrous front nine.

The 29-year-old South Korean Yang won her eighth professional title five days ago at the LPGA Thailand but she made a bogey five on her second hole and double-bogey six on the third before withdrawing through illness, with the LPGA confirming she had flu.

Defending champion Wie was also out of sorts early on the first day of the US$1.5 million event – a double bogey on the eighth and a triple bogey on the ninth completing a disastrous front nine of eight over par for the American which left her 62nd and last in the elite field.

Wie, the 29-year-old winner of the 2014 US Open, was making only her second LPGA Tour start since wrist surgery in October. — AFP