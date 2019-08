TOKYO: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), ONE Esports’ upcoming ONE TEKKEN Tokyo Invitational is now searching for the best amateur Tekken players.

Taking place at the Bellesalle Shibuya Garden on 5 October, 2019, the JPY 1.5 million (RM 59,000) 3v3 tournament will see three teams of pros, and the winners of ONE Esports’ Community Tournament competing for the top prize and the honor of being the first winner of the ONE TEKKEN Tokyo Invitational.

Carlos Alimurung, CEO of ONE Esports, stated: “ONE Esports’ first ONE TEKKEN Tokyo Invitational tournament is a testament to the quality and pedigree that ONE will bring to the fighting games community. We are pleased to have the best pro and amateur players in the world competing in our tournament, and we look forward to telling their inspirational stories in the way that only ONE can do.”

The tournament is part of the two-day ONE Martial Arts Fan Fest, which also features top ONE Championship athletes such as Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez, as well as martial arts legends Rich Franklin and Miesha Tate. Tickets to attend the event are available on LINE Ticket at https://ticket.line.me/sp/ONEChampionship, and on Boardwalk at https://ticket.tickebo.jp/en/ONE-info/ for non-Japanese residents.

Tournament Details

The Community Tournament will be played in a Single Elimination format, with the winners joining the TEKKEN 7 pro players in a Round Robin match-up before proceeding to a Single Ladder Format for the Finals.

Players who are keen to participate will need to form teams of three and register for our Community Tournament here. https://www.oneesports.gg/maff-tekken/. Registration closes on 27 September.

The winning team will take home US$9,000 (RM 37,000) or US$3,000 (RM 12,000) per player, while the runner-up will get US$4,500 (RM 18,000) or US$1,500 (RM 6,300) per player.

Prizes for the third and fourth place finishers will get US$1,200 (RM 5,000) or US$400 (RM 1,600) per player and US$300 (RM 1,200) or US$100 (RM 420) per player respectively.

ONE Esports is also delighted to announce that top TEKKEN 7 professional players, consisting of Rangchu, Ulsan, Double, and six other players from Asia will be competing for a share of the US$15,000 (RM 63,000) prize pool at the ONE TEKKEN Tokyo Invitational.

The complete list of attending players are as follows:

Korea

Jeong “Rangchu” Hyeon-ho

Lim “Ulsan” Soo-hoon

Kang “Chanel” Seong-ho

Japan

Shoji “Double” Takakubo

Kachi “Pekos” Yota

Genki “Gen” Kumisaka

All Stars

Nopparut “Book” Hempamorn, Thailand

(More players to be announced at a later date)