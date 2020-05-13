Simeone still keen on Argentina job

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has reiterated interest in coaching the Argentina national team one day.

Speaking Tuesday with his former Argentina teammate Sergio Goycochea in a video interview organized by the Argentina Football Association (AFA), he said: “Everything at the right time and in the right place.

“I have no doubt that in a certain moment, if the situation is right, I will possibly have the opportunity.”

Asked by Goycochea to pick a favourite between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, Simeone said they could have played together.

“They are different. One is a goal-machine. I have suffered because of him on a regular basis over the years,” he said.

“The other is the embodiment of Argentinian football. More recently it seems Messi has come out of his shell. Diego never had a problem with that. They could play together.”

Asked if Cristiano Ronaldo could be added to the mix Simeone said: “Holes would appear elsewhere in the team.

“I always say if one doesn’t run it’s okay. If two don’t run it’s a problem. If three don’t run then it’s impossible.”

Ronaldo was in the Real Madrid team that beat Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016.

Simeone said: “The first one was not a failure because they were better than us. But the second time it was a failure.”

Atletico were beaten on penalties two years later. Simeone said: “They were not better than us in the second game but it was taken from us again, on penalties.” – dpa