Sindhu positive on competitive return after ankle injury

KUALA LUMPUR: Former World Champion PV Sindhu might not have an ideal comeback after a five-month absence due to injury, but the women’s singles shuttler is definitely grateful to be back on the court.

The 27-year-old Indian player, who has been out due to a stress fracture on her left ankle since winning the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold in August, was unfortunate when drawn against Rio 2016 Olympic champion and nemesis Carolina Marin in the first round of the 2023 Malaysia Open, today.

Despite losing 12-21, 21-10, 15-21 in the season opener at the Axiata Arena, Sindhu promised a better showing at next week’s India Open.

“I should have controlled better and maintained the score equally. I had given her an early lead since the start, and it took me some time to cover that lead, which remained until the end. Mentally and physically, I am fine, excited and happy to be back on the court.

“Sad to lose, but thinking positively, good to be back on the court, I hope this year will be better and I can win more tournaments. Can’t expect easy matches (in the India Open), the women’s singles(competition) is such that all the players are equally strong. So I will prepare my best for the tournament,” she said.

Meanwhile, Marin, who was in a similar situation in last year’s Malaysia Open after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery on the left knee about a month before the Tokyo Olympics, said coming back to top form after injuries was mentally challenging.

“I had pain every day the whole year (in 2022), I’d have pain when I wake up, during and after practice, literally every time. I talked to my coach and team a lot due to the struggle, and finally, at the end of last year, I didn’t have any pain, and I could practice very hard...Now, I feel more ready.

“Getting into this match, I know I have to be ready for anything because Sindhu didn’t play for almost half of the year. I hope to keep improving myself during practice at home, because that means I am more ready to play tournaments and face anyone,” the 2015 Malaysia Open champion said.

Marin is set to take on Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second round, tomorrow. - Bernama