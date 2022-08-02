Sinking feeling as Hoe Yean, Bryan fall short in swimming heats

BIRMINGHAM: National rising swimming star Khiew Hoe Yean fell short in his last outing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after being sent packing in Heat Three of the men’s 200-metre (m) backstroke here today.

Hoe Yean came in fourth after clocking two minutes and 02.01 seconds (s) to finish 10th overall.

Home swimmer Luke Greenback was the fastest in 1:56.33s.

Only the eight best swimmers from the three heats made the cut to the final later today.

Meanwhile, another national swimmer, Bryan Leong Xin Ren also flopped in Heat Seven of the men’s 50m freestyle event, ending up seventh in 23.64s to finish 25th overall.

The early round was dominated by Lewis Edward Burras (22.69s) in Heat Nine as the best 16 swimmers advanced to the last four, also to be held later today. - Bernama