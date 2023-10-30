Sinner beats Medvedev to win ATP Vienna Erste Bank Open

VIENNA: Italy’s Jannik Sinner clinched the title at the ATP Tour Erste Bank Open here on Sunday, defeating top seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-3, reported Xinhua.

This marked Sinner’s second victory over Medvedev this month. Earlier in October, the Italian world number four triumphed over the Russian world number three at the final of the China Open in Beijing.

“It took a lot of mental and physical stuff,“ Sinner said after the match. “I think we both served very well the first set. I managed somehow to get back on serve when he was a break up, because I felt like he was serving really good. I found a way in the first set.”

“Second set, I felt like he was trying to get into the rally a little bit more and I was hustling a little bit. In the third set I tried to step up a little bit. I had a lot of break points, I couldn’t use them and then at the end I used them so I’m very happy,“ Sinner said. “Obviously to finish the match, it was really a mental thing, but I’m very happy about how I managed today and very happy for another title.”

Sinner’s triumph at the ATP Tour 500 event in Vienna marked his fourth ATP title of the season.

Both Sinner and Medvedev have qualified for this year’s ATP Finals in Turin, set to take place from Nov. 12 to 19. - Bernama, Xinhua.