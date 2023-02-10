Sivasangari, Eain Yow power their way into quarter-finals

HANGZHOU: National squash players, led by S. Sivasangari (pix) and Ng Eain Yow, continued their fine run in the Asian Games individual events by checking into the quarter-finals, today.

Sivasangari, who had a first round bye, did not face much resistance from Noor ul Ain Ejaz of Pakistan in the second round to walk away with a 11-3, 11-2, 11-1 and advance to the last eight stage at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court, here today.

However, the reigning silver medallist’s skills will be up for a test tomorrow against Heo Mingyeong of South Korea, who ousted Joshana Chinappa of India 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8.

World Junior Championships runner-up, Aira Azman also progressed after beating Liu Kwai Chi of Macao 11-0, 11-4, 11-4, set up a clash against Chan Sin Yuk of Hong Kong, tomorrow.

Men’s singles top seed, Eain Yow reached the last eight stage after outclassing Qatar’s Syed Amjad 11-3, 11-2, 11-1, to face Abdullah Almezayen from Kuwait after the Kuwaiti beat Muhammad Asim Khan of Pakistan 11-4, 1-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4.

The country’ second singles player Muhammad Addeen Idrakie Bahtiar had to come back from a set down to beat Ravindu Hashintha Laksiri of Sri Lanka 10-12, 11-6, 11-7, 13-11 to set up a clash against Abdulla Al-Tamimi of Qatar, who defeated Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.

In the newly included mixed doubles event, Ivan Yuen-Rachel Arnold kept their quarter-final hopes alive, after beating Nepal’s Amir Bhlon-Swasthani Shrestha 11-6, 11-2 in Group C.

After starting their campaign on the wrong footing when they lost to South Koreans Lee Dongjun-Yang Yeonsoo 11-4, 8-11, 10-11, Ivan-Rachel bounced back to defeat Thailand’s Nopchanok Buranakul-Supakorn Ngamprasert 11-4, 11-3 yesterday.

The duo would conclude the group fixture against unbeaten Wong Chi Him-Lee Ka Yi of Hong Kong, tomorrow.

“We learn from every match we play. We just need to work on whatever is not right and make it better, may be our strategy can be improved.

“In terms of the game and squash, there is not much of a difference, but we can work on things like our game plan and stuff like that,” Ivan said.

In the team event ended on Saturday, the women’s claimed gold, while men’s had to be satisfied with bronze. -Bernama