Six Malaysian pairs in BWF World Tour Finals, singles players fail to make cut

KUALA LUMPUR: Six Malaysian pairs are set to feature in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from Dec 7 to 11, but there will be no representation in the singles event.

The list comprises reigning men’s doubles world champion Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik followed by the French Open 2022 women’s doubles champion, Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah, and Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles runner-up, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi.

Another women’s doubles duo, Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien and two other mixed doubles professional pairs, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, complete the list of Malaysian representatives in the finals to be held in Nimibutr Arena.

All of them managed to be among the top eight to qualify for the finals except Aaron-Wooi Yik as they qualified to Bangkok under the quota as the world champion despite finishing ninth in the men’s doubles ranking with 54,040 points.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi, an independent pair, is currently in the third spot with 66,380 points in the men’s doubles ranking while Pearly-Thinaah occupies the eighth spot in the women’s doubles ranking with 56,290 points, behind Vivian-Chiew Sien who are in seventh place after collecting 57,110 points.

Onto the mixed doubles, Soon Huat-Shevon emerged as the fourth-best duo by amassing 63,010 points and Kian Meng-Pei Jing earned 57,430 points to finish fifth.

Meanwhile, none of the Malaysian singles shuttlers made it to the finals, including professional men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia, who concluded his season in ninth place with 57,680 points.

A total of 24 qualifying events all around the world – including 19 BWF World Tour events – were held before the season finale arrives in Bangkok. - Bernama