Slovenia’s Sesko scores wonder goal as Sweden are relegated

STOCKHOLM: A stunning first-half volley from Benjamin Sesko helped Slovenia secure a 1-1 draw away to Sweden in Nations League B Group 4 on Tuesday, a result that relegated the hosts after a dismal campaign that featured four defeats in six games.

Serbia beat Norway 2-0 in Oslo to claim victory in the group with 13 points, three ahead of their hosts, while the Slovenians collected six points and the Swedes finished bottom on four.

Sesko gave the visitors the lead with a thunderous left-foot volley in the 28th minute but the Swedes bounced back, with Emil Forsberg levelling with a superb solo goal three minutes before the break.

Knowing that they needed a win to stay up, the Swedes threw caution to the wind, but not for the first time in the competition, their attack came up well short of the mark as the game finished in a draw. - Reuters