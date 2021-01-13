Smashing start by Malaysian shuttlers in Yonex Thailand Open

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s singles ace S. Kisona and four doubles pairs checked into the second round of the Yonex Thailand Open badminton tournament in Bangkok on Tuesday.

It was their first international outing since the All-England in March last year as the Badminton World Federation (BWF) was forced to call off a huge number of tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the BWF website, www.bwfbadminton.com, Kisona received a first-round bye after her opponent, India’s Saina Nehwal, withdrew from the tournament.

Kisona, the 2019 Philippines SEA Games gold medallist, will take on Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the second round tomorrow after the Thai defeated Sabrina Jacquet of Hong Kong 21-16, 21-17 in the opening round.

In other action at the Impact Arena, national professional mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying downed Indonesia’s Adnan Maulana-Mychelle Chrystine Bandaso 22-20, 21-18 in the first round.

In another mixed doubles first-round match, Malaysians Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai needed three games to dispose of French pair Ronan Labar-Anne Tran 21-16, 14-21, 21-17.

Meanwhile, former national men’s doubles pair Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong emerged victorious in all-Malaysian affair when they stunned eighth seeds Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik 21-7, 21-19.

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani were the fourth Malaysian pair to qualify for the second round when they edged South Koreans Ko Sung Hyun-Shin Baek Cheol 21-16, 19-21, 21-11 in men’s doubles.

After the tournament, the national players will compete in the Toyota Thailand Open from Jan 19-24. – Bernama