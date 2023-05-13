Snooker: Kok Leong-Keen Ho lose to Cambodian pair to settle for silver

PHNOM PENH: The national snooker camp missed out on a second gold after men’s doubles pair Lim Kok Leong-Moh Keen Ho lost 1-3 to Cambodia’s Chhay Suon-Sophanith Man in the final at the 2023 SEA Games.

Kok Leong-Keen Ho began poorly in the action which took place at Aeon Mall 2 here tonight, losing 0-69 in the first frame before bouncing back with a 103-13 victory in the second.

However, the Cambodians found their rhythm once again and won the next two frames 72-35 and 60-28 to confirm the gold.

“The match was a bit difficult because their performance today was good. In the first frame there were (only) two chances, then we fought back in the second frame and after that, we didn’t get many chances again,“ said Keen Ho when met after the medal presentation ceremony here.

He also admitted feeling disappointed at not being able to defend the gold they won in the 2019 edition in the Philippines. The event was not contested in the 2021 edition in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“It hurt a little but I accept (the defeat) because the opponents really played well today,“ he said.

Keen Ho had contributed the first gold of the national snooker camp after winning the men's 6-Red singles event here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kok Leong will be in action in the men's singles event tomorrow to help the Malaysian Snooker and Billiards Federation achieve its target of two gold medals at the Games. -Bernama