SOJC: Great Britain in seventh heaven, Malaysia suffer fourth straight loss

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia suffered their fourth straight defeat in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) international hockey competition when they fell 7-4 to Great Britain at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium here today.

It took Great Britain just five minutes to draw first blood as Mathew Hughson netted off a penalty corner set piece.

Great Britain, under the guidance of coach Jon Bleby, then added two field goals to make it 3-0 courtesy of Ted Graves (ninth minute) and Ali Douglas (15th minute).

However, coach Muhammad Amin Rahim’s men managed to narrow the deficit when skipper Muhammad Faris Harizan scored a penalty corner in the 22nd minute.

Buoyed, the Young Tigers roared life and added two more goals to make 3-3 through Andywalfuan Jeffrynus’ penalty corner goal in the 24th minute and Mohammad Harris Iskandar Osman’s 27th-minute field goal.

In the second half, Great Britain pulled ahead for a 5-3 lead, with Jacob Payton scoring a brace of field goals in the 34th and 42nd minutes.

Although the Young Tigers managed to pull one back with Muhammad Faris Harizan netting a penalty corner goal two minutes later to make it 4-5, Great Britain stepped up a gear to net a field goal through Henry Markham in the 49th minute to go 6-4 up.

Great Britain then wrapped up the scoring with a 54th-minute penalty corner goal by Rory Penrose to put Malaysia out of their misery. -Bernama