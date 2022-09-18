Son of police personnel shoots his way to gold at Sukma

PETALING JAYA: Muhammad Hakimi Zulkifli of the Federal Territories won the gold in the men’s 50m pistol event at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) today.

The 18-year-old debut said he developed a keen interest in shooting since he began following his father, a Royal Malaysia Police coach, to the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) when he was 12 years old.

Armed with seven years of experience in the sport, he managed to overcome two Pahang athletes after collecting 529 points to win the event at the National Shooting Range here in Subang.

Muhammad Hakimi said he was happy to be able to beat Cheah Zen Hong (527 points) and Wan Muhamad Syafiq Wan Mustaza (526), who settled for silver and bronze respectively.

“I’m happy to achieve my lifelong dream. Being away from my family to train in Cheras was worth the sacrifice,“ he told reporters here today.

As for the men’s 50m pistol team event, Pahang won the gold with 1,570 points in total through Cheah, Wan Muhammad Syafiq and Muhammad Adib Abu Hassan.

Perak took silver with 1,544 points through Megat Muhammad Aliff Daniel, Ilmi Azri Abdul Razak and Muhammad Daniel Hail.

The Federal Territories had to settle for bronze after collecting 1,530 points through Muhammad Hakimi, Abdul Haikal Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Amir Safwan Mat Zuki. - Bernama