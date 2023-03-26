Soon Huat-Shevon fail in bid to win Switzerland Open

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie failed to cross their final hurdle at the Switzerland Open in Basel after going down to China’s Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin, in three sets tonight.

Soon Huat-Shevon lost the opening set 17-21 but came back strongly to win the second set 21-19 but lost 17-21 in the deciding set to give Jiang Zhen-Wei Ya the title.

However, the duo can only blame themselves for the defeat as they were leading at the half way mark by three points and were also leading at 16-15, before losing out.

The Switzerland Open is part of the BWF World Super 300 TourBWF, which offers US$16,590 (about RM70,000) to the winner of the mixed doubles competition while the losers take home US$7,980 (about RM30,000) plus BWF ranking points. - Bernama