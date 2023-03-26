Soon Huat-Shevon storm into Swiss Open final

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie are left to carry Malaysia’s hopes at the 2023 Swiss Open Badminton Championships in Basel.

Soon Huat-Shevon advanced to the final after defeating Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek of the Netherlands 21-14, 23-21 in a 38-minute clash at St. Jakobshalle early this morning (4.30 am Malaysia time).

The sixth-seeded Soon Huat-Shevon were pushed hard by the Dutch pair in the second set and had to save two game points before ending the match with the scores 21-14, 23-21.

The world No 11 will meet China’s Jiang Zheng Bang-Wei Ya Xin, who booked their final slot after beating Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin of Taiwan 21-13, 23-21 in another semi-final action.

In the men’s singles, national ace shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s attempt to win his first title this season came to a halt when he lost 11-21, 14-21 to Japanese Koki Watanabe. - Bernama