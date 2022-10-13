Sosa captures ‘queen stage’ of LTdL 2022

GENTING HIGHLANDS: Movistar Team rider Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo clinched the third stage champion of Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022 on the Putrajaya to Genting Highlands route today.

In the segment also known as the ‘queen stage’ covering a distance of 124.2 kilometres (km), the Colombian rider crossed the finish line in 3 hours 25 minutes 31 seconds.

EF Education-Easypost rider Hugh John Carthy won second place (3:25.50 seconds) while Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes representing the Movistar Team took third place (3:27.27 seconds).

“Happy with this win, great teamwork, this was the victory I was looking for because I have had a complicated season and its important for me to finish the season well.

“We have been very attentive and had a good ride with Hugh Carthy and with 1km to go, I realised I could go solo and that is how I managed to win,“ he said after the race.

The result saw Sosa succeeded in seizing the Yellow Jersey as the overall leader.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) rider Muhamad Nur Aiman ​​Mohd Zariff remains with the Red Jersey (King of Mountains) after collecting 29 points from conquering two climbing zones in Tekali and Look Out Point in Ampang.

The Green Jersey (Sprint King) is worn by Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Gleb Syritsa while the White Jersey as the best rider in Asia belongs to his teammate Andrey Zeits.

Tomorrow’s fourth stage involves a distance of 137.9km from Sabak Bernam to Meru Jaya. - Bernama