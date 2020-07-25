Soucek earns permanent West Ham move

LONDON: West Ham have signed Czech Republic international Tomas Soucek (pix) from Slavia Prague on a permanent basis, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Midfielder Soucek has impressed for the Hammers since he joined on loan in January and has been rewarded with a four-year deal at the London outfit, who will reportedly pay Slavia £19.1 million (RM104m) for the player.

The 25-year-old has scored three times since England's top flight returned from the coronavirus lockdown, helping West Ham to secure Premier League survival.

"Soucek has been a really good fit for us," said West Ham manager David Moyes.

"When I came in, I talked about needing another midfield player, to help Declan Rice and Mark Noble.

"He's (Soucek) a terrific lad with very good physical capabilities and has scored some really important goals, against Chelsea, Newcastle and Watford."

The Czech Player of the Year, capped 25 times since making his international debut in 2016, and his team-mates round off the league campaign against relegation-threatened Aston VIlla on Sunday. – AFP