South Africa into World Cup knock-outs with historic 3-2 over Italy

BERLIN: Thembi Kgatlana scored in stoppage time as South Africa claimed a historic 3-2 triumph against Italy at the women’s World Cup on Wednesday to join group winners Sweden in the last 16.

Kgatlana converted a pass from Hilda Magaia in Wellington to give South Africa a first-ever victory at the global tournament in their second appearance which sent them into the knock-outs at Italy’s expense for a Sunday date with 2016 runners-up Netherlands, said German news agency (dpa).

Arianna Caruso scored an 11th and 74th-minute brace for Italy while South Africa’s others came from an own goal by Benedetta Orsi for 1-1 and Magaia for a 2-1 lead in the 67th.

Sweden were already assured of advancing prior to their final game against Argentina, and they made it three wins from three with a 2-0 victory in Hamilton from Rebecka Blomqvist in the 67th and a 90th-minute penalty from Elin Rubensson.

Sweden will next face record four-time champions US on Sunday in Melbourne. The US have been far from glorious so far and Sweden have beaten them in the group stage of the 2011 tournament and the 2021 Olympics.

Wednesday’s other games see the completion of Group F, with leaders France taking on Panama and second-placed Jamaica up against Brazil. -Bernama