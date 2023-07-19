South Korea defender Kim Min Jae starts training at new club Bayern

ROTTACH-EGERN: South Korea defender Kim Min Jae was to start training at Bayern Munich later on Wednesday after completing a move from Serie A winners Napoli, reported German news agency dpa.

Kim, 26, signed a five-year contract at the Bundesliga champions and he arrived for a fixed transfer fee of around €50 million (US$54.4 million).

The centre-back, who played an impressive season en route to Napoli's first league title since 1990, is to bolster the Bayern defence which has lost Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kim watched his new team-mates beat Rottach-Egern 27-0 on Tuesday evening in a first tune-up game in the Bavarian town where they have set up camp until Thursday.

“Minjae Kim has developed extremely well, winning the Serie A title with Napoli last season and being voted the best defender in the league,“ Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

“He impresses with his physical presence, as well as his mentality and speed. We’re pleased he can immediately take part fully in pre-season and firmly believe that he will also excite our fans with his style of play.”

Kim said: “FC Bayern is a dream for every footballer. I’m really looking forward to what’s to come in Munich. It’s a new beginning for me. I’ll continue to develop here. My first goal is to play a lot of games. In addition, I want to win as many trophies as possible.”

Kim arrived after completing compulsory military service in South Korea.

Bayern has an Asian tour from July 24 onwards. Their first official match is the August 12 German Super Cup against Cup winners RB Leipzig. Their first Bundesliga match is a week later at Werder Bremen.

Kim is Bayern's third summer signing, following full-back Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund and midfielder Konrad Laimer from Leipzig, who both arrived on free transfers.

Bayern are also interested in England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and defender Kyle Walker from Manchester City.

Kim's arrival was announced on the same day Bayern appointed Austrian Christoph Freund as their new sports director from September 1 onwards. -Bernama