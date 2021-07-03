Spain reach semifinals by beating 10-man Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2020

ST PETERSBURG: Three-time European champions Spain had to fight until penalty shootout to see off 10-man Switzerland in St Petersburg on Friday, reaching the semifinals of the Euro 2020 by 4-2 win.

Xinhua News Agency reported the two teams tied in 1-1 in regular time and couldn’t end the deadlock even after the extra time. However, Spain finally wrapped up the match by winning the penalty shot 3-1.

Spain led after eight minutes when Jordi Alba’s low shot outside the box was deflected by Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria’s leg, leaving goalkeeper Yann Sommer helpless and he could only watch the ball whooshing into net.

Zakaria’s accidental goal was the 10th own-goal of the tournament.

Spain kept their dominance in ball possession all through into the second half but Switzerland, after stunning world champions France in penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals for the first time, were desperate to find their way back through counterattacks.

In the 55th minute, Zakaria’s shot missed the net by inches. Xherdan Shaqiri then nailed it as the Swiss captain calmly pushed Remo Freuler’s pass into the net from close range in the the 68th minute.

However, Switzerland’s momentum was short lived as Freuler was sent off in the 77th minute with a straight red card for a sliding tackle on Gerard Moreno.

Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic promptly made two changes and the 10-man Switzerland were tough enough to drag Spain into extra time.

Spain went on the offensive, but Sommer, who blocked French striker Kylian Mbappe’s penalty shot last Monday pushed himself forward by making amazing saves one after another.

In a dramatic penalty shootout, Spain’s captain Sergio Busquets stepped up first but hit the left post.

Jodri also missed the target as Sommer dived to the right direction to block the shot. Switzerland could not kill another giant as they missed three penalty shots and Mikel Oyarzabal scored the decider for Spain.

Spain will face the winners between Belgium and Italy in London’s Wembley Stadium next Tuesday.

-Bernama