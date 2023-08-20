Spain’s Perez gets women’s 20km race walk world title

BUDAPEST: Former European champion Maria Perez attacked in the deciding stages to give Spain a first-ever women’s 20 kilometres race walk world title on Sunday, reported dpa news agency.

Perez broke a small leader group after the 15km mark, as neither Peruvian title holder Kimberly Garcia Leon nor Italian Olympic champion Antonella Palmisano and the strong Chinese athletes were able to follow.

Perez crossed the line with a Spanish flag over her head under sunny skies at Heroes’ Square in 1 hour 26 minutes 51 seconds, adding the world title to her continental success from 2018 and the 35km world record from earlier in the year.

Australia’s Jemima Montag got silver while Palmisano salvaged bronze after slipping and falling midway through the race. Garcia Leon missed the podium in fourth.

Spain has a long and proud race walk tradition, mainly on the men’s side as the women had never managed 20km gold before at worlds or Olympics.

Five further finals are scheduled for the evening in the stadium, the men’s 100m, 10,000m and hammer throw, and on the women’s side the long jump and completion of the heptathlon where American favourite Anne Hall held the overnight lead. - Bernama