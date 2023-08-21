Spain World Cup hero Carmona learned of father’s death after final

MADRID: Spain's Women's World Cup final goalscoring hero Olga Carmona learned her father had died after the nation's 1-0 win over England, the Spanish federation (RFEF) said Sunday.

The 23-year-old defender drilled home the only goal of the game in Sydney to help La Roja win the tournament for the first time in their history.

“The RFEF deeply regrets having to report the death of Olga Carmona's father,“ said the Spanish federation in a statement.

“The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

“We send our most sincere embraces to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are in the history of Spanish football.”

Real Madrid player Carmona dedicated her goal to the late mother of one of her best friends, displaying an undershirt with “Merchi” written on it.

“I want to say this victory is for one of my best friend’s mother, who died recently, I celebrated the goal with that shirt,“ Carmona told Spanish state broadcasters La 1, soon after the game's conclusion. - AFP