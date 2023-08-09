Spanish women footballers to strike over pay, Rubiales kiss

MADRID: Female footballers in the Spanish first division are going on strike at the start of the season to demand for better pay, reported German news agency (dpa).

Many said they would not play for Spain again until suspended football federation president Luis Rubiales resigns or is sacked after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following August's World Cup triumph.

Now, they will not play for their clubs after the failure of negotiations over wages. The strike will take place this weekend and next weekend, the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) union announced.

“We consider Liga F’s latest offer unacceptable,“ a statement said late on Thursday.

The league did not budge from its offer of a minimum annual salary of €20,000 (US$21,000) for the new season, but players were demanding at least €23,000.

With guaranteed revenues of almost €100 million for the 2023-24 season, the union said it would be easy for the clubs to finance the increase.

Previously, a minimum salary of €16,000 had applied since 2019.

In February 2020, the players went on strike to get the unions and clubs to sign a collective agreement for the first time which provided for maternity leave.

Spanish women's football was already in chaos following the fallout from the World Cup trophy presentation last month.

Rubiales, who also grabbed his crotch in celebration at full-time following the 1-0 win over England, said the kiss was consensual but Hermoso denied this.

FIFA provisionally suspended him but he has vowed to try to clear his name. Rubiales had previously faced a mutiny over coach Jorge Vilda from the players before the World Cup, but he stuck by him.

Vilda was dismissed by the federation this week. -Bernama