Spectator identified as cause of Tour de France mass crash

SAINT GERVAIS (France): Police in France are investigating after a careless spectator caused the mass crash at the Tour de France on Sunday, German news agency (dpa) quoted local media reports.

The French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the gendarmerie force has opened an investigation and a spectator has been identified as the cause of the crash.

The suspect was standing too close to the road on the 15th stage, about 128 km from the finish, when he stuck his arm out. The man was holding a smartphone in his outstretched arm. Video footage of the incident shows him allegedly lunging towards the oncoming riders.

American cyclist Sepp Kuss, who was riding at the front of the peloton, collided with the spectator’s arm, fell and took about 20 riders with him to the ground. In the mountains, Kuss is the most important teammate of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Such incidents happen regularly in the Tour de France.

Sprinter Jordi Meeus of the German cycling team Bora-Hansgrohe almost had a crash on the 11th stage on Wednesday in similar circumstances.

Earlier, Belgian professional cyclist Steff Cras blamed a spectator for his exit from this Tour after he crashed on the eighth stage. - Bernama