Speedy Tigers come from behind twice to beat France 4-2

KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey squad ended the Belgian Tour Series in style by defeating France 4-2 at the Waterloo Ducks Hockey Club, in Waterloo Belgium yesterday.

Even though, the squad under coach A. Arul Selvaraj was down as early as the sixth minute of the match when France opened the score through a penalty corner, Speedy Tigers equalised through a penalty corner in the 17th minute by Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim.

Five minutes later, France continued to crack the Malaysian goal through a penalty corner in the 22nd minute before Muhammad Aminuddin Mohd Zain brilliantly leveled the score in the 28th minute.

The national hockey squad, which began to gain momentum, continued to push at the opponent’s goal and were rewarded by a fine field goal through Muhamad Ramadan Rosli in the 45th minute and Muhammad Razie sealed the victory for the national team when he scored from a penalty corner in the 54th minute.

“France dominated the match 57 per cent compared to us (Malaysia) 43 per cent but we got what we wanted which is a win,“ he said through a video provided by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).

He said after returning to Malaysia, the squad will prepare for the 2022 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament.

Malaysia, who are ranked 10th in the world, earlier defeated hosts Belgium 1-0 on Sept 27 before being beaten 0-7 by Belgium the following day (Sept 28).

Yesterday, Arul Selvaraj’s men narrowly lost 2-3 to France, who are ranked 11th in the world.

The Belgium Tour Series is to prepare the national squad ahead of the 2022 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Perak, from Nov 1 to 10 and the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, India, from Jan 13 to 29. - Bernama