Speedy Tigers to be rewarded for winning Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: MHC

KUALA LUMPUR: The victorious national hockey squad (Speedy Tigers) that created history by winning the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time in the tournament’s 39-year history after beating South Korea yesterday, is expected to be rewarded soon.

Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) President Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal who was full of praise for the feat achieved by coach A. Arul Selvaraj’s charges said the incentives are there but he would have to put forward the proposal to the Executive Board of the confederation.

“The incentive is there, I just have to extend the idea to the executive board because I cannot make the decision by myself.

“Once all the committees agree, we will organise a function to celebrate the victory of the Speedy Tigers,“ he told reporters during a joint media session with newly elected Federation International Hockey (FIH) President, Tayyab Ikram, here today.

In the final played at the Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium in Ipoh, Perak yesterday, Malaysia beat defending champion South Korea 3-2, and win the cup, the first since the inception of the tournament in 1983.

Malaysia’s best recorded achievements were five runner-up spots in 1985, 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2014.

The win yesterday was also sweet revenge for the 1-2 defeat to the Koreans in May, which dashed Malaysia’s hopes of winning the Asia Cup in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, Subahan said he was confident that under Tayyab’s leadership, there would be positive changes and progress for the sport in Asia as well as throughout the world.

At the same time, Tayyab said: “I’m at this moment hunting countries where we can have our prestigious tournament and Malaysia is one of the top contenders that we can have more regular international events.”

In IPOH, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu assured that the hockey squad would be rewarded with incentives for their success.

“When touching on incntives, certainly not only the ministry and the MHC but the entire nation is beginning to take notice of the team’s capabilities. I an confident that this team can go far and I welcome sponsorship from the private sector to give support and attention to the sport,” he told reporters after the Premier Youth Rakan Muda Gold Award presentation ceremony (ARPRM 2022) today.

Ahmad Faizal said looking at the performance of the Speedy Tigers, the momentum need to continue when featuring in the World Cup that is scheduled in January and hosted by India in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

“I can see that the squad has carried through the momentum shown at the Asia Cup/World Cup qualifying tournament. I hope in the World Cup final, we can clinch a good position. Based on the skill and commitment shown during the final yesterday, it will not be impossible to win the world title in the near future,” he said.

Meanwhile at the ARPRM, 95 youths aged between 14 and 25, from all over the country, were accredited as Gold level achievers since the programme targets youth to achieve excellence in informal education to build their capabilities and personalities.

ARPRM is an adaptation of an international programme ‘The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award’ based in the United Kingdom and aimed at providing exposure to youths about the concept of dedication in their duties, discipline, leadership, expertise, confidence, responsibility and volunteerism. - Bernama