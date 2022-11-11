Speedy Tigers’ triumph will inspire team to more glory: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob believes the national men’s hockey squad’s title-winning effort in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2022 will inspire them to face the challenge of next year’s World Cup.

In a Facebook post today, he hoped the Speedy Tigers’ historic triumph will boost their spirits further to achieve more glory for the country and Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family).

“Congratulations, Speedy Tigers! History created by the national men’s hockey squad. The victory against South Korea has ended the 39-year wait to lift the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup,” the post read.

The national squad created history yesterday after they were crowned champions of the Sultan Azlan Cup for the first time by defeating South Korea 3-2 in the final played at the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium in Ipoh.

It ended a 39-year wait for the title, with 2014 being the squad’s last appearance in the final in which they lost 8-3 to Australia.

The Men’s Hockey World Cup will be held from Jan 13-29 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in India. - Bernama