Speedy Tigers undergo teambuilding programme in Lenggong

KUALA LUMPUR: The 26-men national men’s senior hockey squad is expected to prepare themselves mentally and physically at the team building programme in Lengggong, Perak before they embark on several major championships, including the 2022 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup from Nov 1 to 10.

Head coach A. Arul Selvaraj is confident that the programme can benefit his charges, especially in building trust, absorbing pressure as a team, troubleshooting and working together to face upcoming challenges.

“It is the first time we are conducting a team building session with the aim of boosting their emotional psyche and their confidence so that they can give their all when playing for Malaysia.

“What they achieve after this programme ends is a sense of patriotism, the confidence to defend their goals for the country and to achieve victory,”” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation today.

The Speedy Tigers are scheduled to play in the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, India, from Jan 13 to 29 following the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. - Bernama