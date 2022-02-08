Spike in Covid-19 cases won’t affect KL Sukma - KBS

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is optimistic that the spike in COVID-19 cases will not jeopardise the staging of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) as scheduled this year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu believes that the Games can be held if done in accordance with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

However, he said the scale of the Kuala Lumpur Sukma was subject to permission from the Ministry of Health (MOE) and the National Security Council (MKN).

“I believe if we continue to follow the SOPs and so on, no event will be disrupted,“ he told reporters after officiating at the handover ceremony for the upgrade and repair of the Rakan Muda Water and Air Sports Complex here today.

He said this when asked to comment on whether the increase in COVID-19 cases would affect the 2022 KL Sukma.

Ahmad Faizal also said that the dates and events for KL Sukma are expected to be finalised at end of the month.

“We are still waiting for a memorandum from the Cabinet in our request for the government to provide a certain allocation to hold the Kuala Lumpur Sukma,“ he said.

On the condition of facilities to be used for the 2024 Johor Sukma, he said the relevant parties had been told to carry out frequent maintenance.

“Even if there is no Sukma, we still have to maintain it... I ask all parties to upkeep maintenance of the facilities... this is because all the facilities we build are (allocations) from the government and it is the people’s money, so we need to take care of it best as we can,“ he said.

Malaysia today recorded 13,944 COVID-19 cases, making it the third day in a row that new cases have exceeded the 10,000 mark. - Bernama