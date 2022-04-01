Sports and recreational sector now fully open: Ahmad Faizal

KUALA LUMPUR: Sports and recreational activities can now be fully implemented in line with the Transition to Endemic phase which begins today, says Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

In a statement issued by the ministry, he said that although the sports and recreation sector was now fully open, it was still subject to standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH).

He said among the relaxations under the sports and recreation sector were having no limit on participation capacity for group activities and the organisation of any competitions or sports and recreational events.

“It is, however, subject to the ability to maintain physical distancing before and after the activity or event is held,“ he said in the statement.

Among other new facilities announced were having no restrictions on the number of spectators at sports and recreation venues subject to reasonable physical distancing based on the seating capacity.

The announcement by Ahmad Faizal earlier regarding the permission for spectators under the age of 12 to attend sports and recreation venues was also set with the condition of being accompanied or supervised by a fully vaccinated guardian.

He said the opening of the sports and recreation sector, however, was limited to individuals who were fully vaccinated as well as individuals who had at least taken the primer dose of vaccination.

“For travellers from abroad, they need to follow the set SOP where only those who are fully vaccinated are allowed to enjoy the facilities under the sports and recreation sector.

“The public can also refer to the #ReopeningSafely guidelines related to sports, recreation and leisure activities and facilities for the purpose of risk identification and assessment,“ he said. - Bernama