Sports bodies urged to host tourneys at grassroots level to unearth new talent

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has urged sports associations to hold tournaments at the grassroots level in a bid to unearth more new talent, especially in football.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said this was one way that sports associations can assist the KBS to produce more backup athletes.

They can do this by holding various sports programmes or tournaments nationwide. We, at the KBS, are always committed to developing sports, especially in producing more young athletes capable of rising to the international level and making the country proud.

“The KBS has drafted programmes to unearth more new talent in sports for continuity and backup purposes, but I believe that through cooperation with sports associations more new talent, especially in football like R. Kogileswaran, can be produced,” he told reporters here today.

He said this when met after presenting the prizes for the Road to Glory to Real Madrid 2023 football championship, which was also attended by former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas, at the Permatang Rawa Mini Stadium, here, today.

Former national players Kogileswaran or Kogi, 24, has joined South Korean Division Two club Chungbuk Cheongju FC on a one-year contract.

Adam Adli hoped that more young talent will follow in Kogi’s footsteps and not just focus on playing in the domestic league when they grow up. - Bernama