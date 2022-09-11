Sports can change economic standard of Orang Asli community: Abdul Rahman

KUANTAN: The Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) will continue to carry out programmes to scout for sports talents among the Orang Asli community.

Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the Orang Asli could also change their livelihood for the better by excelling in sports, not just in education.

“Holding a sports carnival like this is a platform for the Orang Asli to show their sports talent and to get seriously involved in sports so that they can represent the state or country at prestigious tournaments.

“The Orang Asli have the strength and stamina...it is a loss if we do not polish their talents because they have the potential to become world-class athletes ,” he said when opening the National-level Orang Asli Sports Carnival at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) here last night.

Also present were Pahang Rural Development and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Abd Aziz Mat Kiram and JAKOA director-general Sapiah Mohd Nor.

Abdul Rahman said they should make national athletes from their community as a model and source of encouragement for them to excel in sports.

He was referring to Abdul Rahman referred to Norashikin Sayed, a sailing athlete who won a silver medal at the 2010 Asian Games in China and cricketer Zumika and Sasha Azmi who helped the national team win a bronze medal in the T20 event at the 2017 SEA Games.

The two-day sports carnival, which started last Friday, involved 535 participants, in four events, namely soccer, sepak takraw, netball and squash.

At the event, the Pahang contingent emerged as the overall champion. - Bernama