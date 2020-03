KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council (MSN) and the National Sports Institute (NSI) have made the decision to shut down several training centers involving national athletes in Bukit Jalil as well as in several states beginning tomorrow until March 31.

The closure involves Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara; Kolej Keenam, Universiti Putra Malaysia; Malaysia Paralympic Sports Excellence Centre (MPSEC), Kampung Pandan; MSN Complex in Taman Keramat, and the National Sailing Training Centre in Langkawi, Kedah.

MSN director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said the temporary closure of all training centers was in line with the directive of the federal government to enforce the Movement Control Order on all citizens of the country beginning tomorrow in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The re-opening of all these training centres will depend on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Youth and Sports,“ he told a press conference, here today.

In line with the latest developments, Ahmad Shapawi said all national athletes had been directed to return to their hometowns and undergo their own training under the guidance of their respective coaches.

“The cost of traveling home for all these athletes will be borne by MSN,“ he said.

Ahmad Shapawi, however, said a few staff from MSN and NSI would still be carrying out their duties in Bukit Jalil as they were involved in the process of monitoring some national athletes suspected of having contact with national hammer thrower Jackie Wong who was diagnosed with Covid-19, yesterday.

Ahmad Shapawi said 37 athletes and 10 officials who had been in contact with Wong would undergo a quarantine process until March 28 at Casa 1, MSN.

“All of them will undergo the Covid-19 screening test tomorrow, and if the test results are negative they will be allowed to go home,“ he said.

He also informed that the 16 players and officials of the national badminton squad who just returned from the All-England Championship recently, had been quarantined at ABM, and would undergo a screening test tomorrow. - Bernama