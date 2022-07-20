Sports figures, ministers, public pay last respects to Kok Chi

KUALA LUMPUR: Sports figures, ministers and the public today paid their last respects to the late Datuk Sieh Kok Chi at the Nirvana Centre here.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, former national swimmer Datuk Robert Lim, former national shuttler Ang Li Peng and former Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Athletics Association president Datuk S. Vegiyathuman were among those seen at the wake.

Ahmad Faizal said Kok Chi was one of the sports figures who was a role model for the country’s youth, especially in the development of sports.

“He was a sports figure who is irreplaceable, he dedicated his life to Malaysian sports. As secretary-general of the Olympic Committee of Malaysia (OCM), he did tremendously good (work) for the nation.

“Previously, when considering the recipient for the Sports Personality Award 2019-2020, I had no qualms in deciding that he deserved it. Unfortunately, he could not be present to receive it,” he told reporters here today.

Robert described his close friend Kok Chi as a fair man when he held the post of OCM secretary-general.

“Although we retired as national swimmers, he went on to do so much for OCM. He turned OCM around to what it is today. OCM is so successful today... earlier the OCM was not as well managed until he came on board,” he said.

Vegiyathuman, who is also a close friend of Kok Chi, expressed his sadness at losing such a good friend who was so committed to serving OCM.

“I’ve lost a very good friend, he was the one who inspired me, (he’s a) very knowledgeable man. I learned a lot from him,” he said.

There was a pall of gloom over Nirvana Centre, with Kok Chi’s family members and OCM staff seen crying during the wake.

Kok Chi died on Saturday (July 16), family members announced yesterday. He was 83.

According to the announcement shared by family members yesterday, the wake will be held for two days from today and the funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 am before the cortege leaves for cremation at the Nirvana Crematorium Shah Alam. - Bernama