Sports Matching Grant to help associations organise tournaments to improve athletes' ranking

MALACCA: The Sports Matching Grant (GPS) of RM40 million introduced by the government this year is to help athletes improve their ranking through international tournaments organised by their respective associations, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix).

She said the move would enable them to compare their performance with athletes from other countries.

“During the town hall session we did with the athletes before, they gave feedback that they need more tournaments to improve their ranking and gauge their performance with athletes in other countries.

“That’s why we introduced this matching grant to help sports associations organise such tournaments,“ she said, adding that organising world-class championships would also benefit the host states economically.

She told this to reporters at the 19th Asian Karate Championship and the 2nd edition of the Asian Para Karate Championship at the Malacca International Trade Centre (MITC) Ayer Keroh here today.

The championships, opened by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, were also attended by World Karate Federation (WKF) president Antonio Espinos, Asian Karate Federation (AKF) president Maj Gen Nasser Alrazooqi and Malaysian Karate Federation (MAKAF) president Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Hannah congratulated diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises for becoming the first Malaysian athlete to book a slot on merit to the Paris Olympic Games 2024 after finishing in the final 10 in the 10m platform at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.

In the competition held in Fukuoka Prefectural Pool, Japan, Rhodict completed the semi-finals with 420.70 points to be placed 10th out of 18 participants, according to the championship website, worldaquatics.com.

The success saw the 18-year-old diver excel in placing himself among the best 12 qualifying groups in the semi-final stage who will perform in the final and thus qualify for Paris. -Bernama