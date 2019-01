KUALA LUMPUR: Sports Toto Malaysia returns as the title sponsor In the Go For It! – FTKLAA Cross Country 2019 running event.

The event, which will be organsied in collaboration with the Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Athletic Association (FTKLAA), will be held at Padang Merbok here on April 14.

Sports Toto communications manager Giam Say Khoon, said that the company is pleased to be able to work with the FTKLAA again to fulfil its corporate social responsibility in promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“Cross country is not a common running event nowadays,” he said today. “It is rather old school if we compare with other running events available in the city.”

“We hope that the new generation runners will take part so that they can experience a cross country run.”

FTKLAA has also introduced two new running categories which are the 15km for both men and women. In addition to the two new categories, running enthusiasts also get to participate in the categories of 10km (Men), 10km (Women), 7km (Men), 7km (Women), 3km (boys), 3km (girls) and Fun Run (5km).

Other than cash prizes for the winners, there will be lucky draws witch prizes such as bicycles, electrical appliances, hotel and shopping vouchers.

Giam added that through its Helping Hands programme, the company is also proud to contribute substantial amounts annually to the National Sports Council to help develop local sporting talents.

At a community level, Sports Toto supports numerous community sports initiatives driven by reputable sports associations, media partners and local councils such as the Penang Bridge International Marathon, Sungai Petani Half Marathon, Ipoh Starwalk, Seremban Half Marathon, Kota Kinabalu Sutera Harbor 7K Charity Run, and Sports Toto High School Basketball Tournament.

For more information on the cross country, participants are encouraged to visit www.racexasia.com/event/go-for-it-ftklaa-cross-country-2019.