Sprint trio set sights on Asian medal

NILAI: Having clinched bronze in the team sprint event at the ongoing Asian Cycling Track Championships (ACC) here, the young trio of riders have set their sights on winning a medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The trio of Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis, 25, Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom, 22, and Umar Hasbullah, 20, have already earned the trust of national head coach John Beasley to compete in the Asiad from Sept 23-Oct 8.

Muhammad Ridwan said that, if everything goes according to plan, they will continue to work hard to challenge the big guns like Japan and China for a medal in Hangzhou.

“We did well to win a medal (at the ACC). Everyone performed admirably, although we are a newly-formed team.

“At the Asiad, we want to give our best and, hopefully, return with at least the bronze medal,” he said.

Beasley previously said that he will not field Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Shahrom in the team sprint event at the Asiad due to the packed schedule and to give the young riders the opportunity to ride at the Games.

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Shah Firdaus will, instead, focus on the individual sprint and keirin events as they seek qualification points for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Wednesday (June 14), the trio of Muhammad Fadhil, Muhammad Ridwan and Umar delivered bronze in the team sprint while Japan clinched gold and China silver. - Bernama