Spurs extend Alderweireld contract

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur have triggered an extension clause in veteran Belgian international Toby Alderweireld’s (pix) contract which ties him to the Premier League highflyers until the summer of 2020.

The 29-year-old central defender – capped 88 times and an integral part of Belgium’s best ever performance at the World Cup last year where they finished third – has a £25 million (RM131 million) release clause should a suitor come in for him.

“The club can confirm that we have activated the option to extend Toby Alderweireld’s contract until 2020,“ Tottenham said in a statement on their website.

“The Belgium international defender has made 135 appearances for us to date since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2015.”

Alderweireld, who attracted interest from Manchester United in the close season after he rejected a long-term deal, has been the rock at the heart of the defence this term.

He has enjoyed a good run in the first team – making 26 appearances – as both compatriot Jan Vertonghen and Colombian Davinson Sanchez have been affected by injuries. — AFP