Spurs hit by Covid outbreak before Europa tie

LONDON: Tottenham have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak ahead of their vital Europa Conference League match against Rennes, reports said on Tuesday.

It is understood that a number of first-team players and members of the coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19, with more tests due to take place.

Antonio Conte's (pix) side are due to face French team Rennes on Thursday before Premier League games against Brighton and Leicester.

Under current rules, players who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days.

Calling off the Europa Conference game appears unlikely as, according to UEFA rules, a team needs to have fewer than 13 available players or no registered goalkeeper available for that to be the case.

Rennes are already through to the last 16 of the competition as group winners while Tottenham currently lead Vitesse on goal difference in the battle for second place.

If the situation does worsen, the club could consider asking the Premier League to call off the Brighton game on Sunday.

The league works on a case-by-case basis and if a club does request a postponement, it would be a Premier League board decision.

Spurs have climbed to fifth in the Premier League after three straight wins under Conte, who took charge last month. – AFP