Spurs name Postecoglou as new manager

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR have appointed former Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

He becomes the first Australian to manage a team in the Premier League and will join Spurs on July 1.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play,“ Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

“He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

The 57-year-old, who guided the Scottish Premiership club to a domestic treble this season, will replace Antonio Conte as Spurs’ permanent boss.

Following Conte’s acrimonious exit in March, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason took interim charge at the north London side.

Italian Conte took charge of Spurs in 2021 but became the seventh manager to fail to end their 15-year trophy drought. Spurs last lifted silverware in 2008 when they won the League Cup.

Spurs finished eighth in the league after a dismal campaign and missed European football for the first time since the 2009-10 season. - Reuters