Spurs sign Italian goalkeeper Vicario

LONDON: Tottenham signed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli on Tuesday for a reported fee of £16 million ($20 million).

Vicario is expected to challenge Spurs' captain Hugo Lloris, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the club, to be Ange Postecoglou's number one.

The 26-year-old has impressed in the past two seasons at Empoli after spells at Udinese, Cagliari, Perugia and Venezia.

Vicario becomes Tottenham's second signing of the transfer window after Dejan Kulusevski's loan deal was made into a permanent move from Juventus. -AFP