Squash squad the jewel of M'sian contingent: SRAM

SEPANG: The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) has described the national squash squad as the best-performing team in the Malaysian contingent for winning three golds, one silver and one bronze at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Team manager Nafzahizam Adnan said this feat almost matched the squash squad’s achievement at the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China in 2010.

Nafzahizam said what was most heartening was that this year’s team comprised young players who can certainly shoulder the country’s challenge in the next Asian Games.

“This is among our best achievements since squash was introduced in the 1998 Asian Games. At Guangzhou 2010, we won three golds, one silver and two bronzes when there was no mixed doubles yet.

“Overall, we are very satisfied with their performance,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here on his return from Hangzhou today.

The three golds were contributed by the women’s team, S. Sivasangari in women’s singles and Ng Eain Yow in men’s singles while the silver came from mixed doubles pair Aifa Azman-Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and the bronze from the men’s team.

Nafzahizam, who is also SRAM honorary secretary, said the team to Hangzhou comprised mostly players who had been groomed since the last edition in Jakarta-Palembang five years ago.

He said they were also training under the young talent development programme jointly conducted by SRAM and Yayasan CIMB.

“Judging from their performance, we will continue with the development programme and maybe intensify it,” he added. -Bernama